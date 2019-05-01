WKU Police investigating assault

The Western Kentucky University Police Department is investigating an incident after a man says he was attacked.

WKU Police were called to Hilltopper Hall Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. after a report of a man with facial injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Witherspoon, just inside the lobby. He appeared to be suffering from injuries to his mouth. Police say he told them he was struck by another individual, but refused to provide any additional information.

Witherspoon was transported by EMS to the Medical Center, where he was then transported by air ambulance to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, TN.

WKU PD is still investigating.