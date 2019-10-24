WKU Political Science Department hosts Q&A Panel Discussion

Western Kentucky Universities' Political Science Department held a Q&A panel discussion Thursday night with WKU'S Joel Turner, Republican and CNN contributor Scott Jennings and democrat and Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones

They shared their thoughts about voter interests and Kentucky's 2019 gubernatorial race.

The main issue Jennings and Jones considered that might sway voter turn out is abortion.

JENNINGS:

"Well I think it's one of the most important issues because I think it is motivating for voters. It's one of those issues that people care deeply about and look in the primary Governor Bevin only got 52% of the republican vote," said Jennings. "So in order to motivate those republicans who weren't for him in the primary I think the issue of abortion and also illegal immigration is what he has been able to successfully use to reel those folks in."

JONES:

"I think Bevin has realized when it comes to the core issues, economics, teachers, education, health care, the majority of the state doesn't agree with him," said Jones. "So he has to find the issue that the state does agree with him and abortion is probably it."

And on the national front, the impeachment inquiry heading into the 2020 presidential election.

JENNINGS:

"Well to the extent that this further nationalizes the race, I think that it inures to Bevin's benefit. I mean in some ways it turns this into a shirts and skins exercise. Who's side are you on? Bevin's going to say if you're on Trump's side you're with me. And if Beshear says, like he has said on camera before, this race is a referendum in the chance to push back on Donald Trump's policies that I don't think that will work toward his benefit."

JONES:

"Maybe a small impact I think there will be some people who will want to vote for Bevin because they think it helps Trump. I don't think most people think voting for Bevin keeps Trump from being impeached."

One thing both did agree on, it's looking like a close race for Kentucky's next governor.

