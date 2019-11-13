WKU Political Science majors react to Impeachment Hearing

The impeachment inquiry now into the first day of the nationally televised impeachment hearings. 13 News spoke to WKU political science students and they voiced their opinions about where they think the impeachment is headed.

"While I do think that the situation is worth examining the whole deal with the Ukraine President but I do not think it's the smoking gun that the democrats are hoping for. I think that in the bigger picture it's just going to make Trump's people more loyal to him," said WKU Political Science major, Luis Reus.

"I think his opening of lines and channels in Ukraine and his interest in Ukraine expresses a lot of the fact that like, he probably is guilty. But a lot of the comments from the right side of the aisle I'm not sure that he's going to be convicted in the Senate because of political lines basically," aid WKU Political Science major, Josh Zaczek.

"My initial opinion just based on everything that's led up to what we have today it looks skeptical at first but then you read it and there's a lot of pretty damning evidence against Donald Trump. And whenever you read that you think okay, there's actual evidence here. But I just don't think the senate is going to move forward and convict him," said WKU Political Science major, Daniel Zeidan.

"From what I can tell, it's about what I expected. Democrats are pushing to get this stuff out there on public record. Republicans are kinda trying to delegitimize the process and the whistleblower and the witnesses. So I don't think it's anything I didn't expect. But I think it is good that it is public, we're getting the testimony out there and we're letting the American people decide how they feel about this," said WKU Political Science grad student, Josh Knight.

While there were many conflicting views among the group, the general consensus was they don't believe these hearings will lead to the impeachment of President Trump.

The impeachment hearings continue Friday, beginning at 8 a.m central time.