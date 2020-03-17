WKU President Timothy Caboni releases a message regarding changes to the spring semester

WKU released this message from President Timothy Caboni regarding COVID-19 and the remainder of the school year:

WKU Community,

I speak often of the critical nature of our work to elevate the communities in which we live and our role as a lighthouse in our region. This responsibility includes leading in the face of adversity and doing the right thing, even when it calls for sacrifice.

The WKU COVID-19 Taskforce (which includes the president’s cabinet, representatives from our shared governance groups, and other key leaders from across the University) continues to meet daily to actively monitor the growing health crisis.

Following evolving guidance from the CDC and our health policy collaborators, WKU will implement the following contingency plans:

• WKU will continue to deliver instruction via alternate delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, with no face-to-face instruction occurring the remainder of this academic term.

• We strongly encourage ALL students who can go home to do so. Very limited University housing will remain open for the remainder of the semester; and only for those students who demonstrate the need to remain on campus. A Request for Exemption to Remain in University Housing form will be available soon.

• We will have more information about move-out plans in the next 48 hours, along with a refund schedule for housing and dining. Please, do not begin to move out on your own without coordination with your hall director. It’s important that we work together to strategically facilitate this movement in order to maximize social distancing.

• All in-person events for the remainder of the semester must be cancelled, postponed or virtualized.

• All spring commencement events are postponed. Rest assured we will celebrate appropriately and honor our students’ extraordinary work and achievements at a future date. We will confer degrees in May, ensuring students graduate on time and are prepared to enter the workforce or continue into their graduate work as planned.

Our COVID-19 Taskforce continues to work through the daily challenges presented by the pandemic on a day-to-day basis. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to build out plans, communicate information, and answer questions. You will receive additional communication and guidance from divisional leaders tomorrow. Be sure to visit the COVID-19 website: www.wku.edu/covid19 frequently, as updates are being published daily.

What we have done as a University in the last few days has been a monumental undertaking and, simply put, exhausting for many. I am incredibly proud of our WKU Family’s tireless work to meet the needs of our students while assuring the safety of our community.