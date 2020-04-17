WKU President takes pay cut to help students

On Friday, Western Kentucky University held a virtual Board of Regents meeting.

President Tim Caboni said on Monday he will announce the university's plans for the Fall. They are planning right now to have students return in August but are preparing for anything.

WKU's President also announced he will be taking a 10% pay reduction and will be forgoing all bonuses. He also stated that he asked his presidential cabinet members to take a 10% pay reduction.

Officials from the Athletic Department are also taking pay reductions. Director of Athletics Todd Stewart, WKU Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury, and WKU Football Coach Tyson Helton all took 10% pay reductions.

All the funds from the payment reductions will be directed to support the need-based Opportunity Fund for students. This will help students and families who were financially impacted by COVID-19