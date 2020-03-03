WKU Professors discuss Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday could be a game-changer for the Presidential Election,

14 states held Presidential Primaries.

The Democratic Party has it's top two front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

"Biden's strength is that he taps into the traditional democratic debates, as he can appeal to union types and he can appeal to black voters that sort of thing," said Joel Turner, Professor. "Where Sanders appeals more to young people, which they have traditionally been unreliable in actually showing up to vote."

Most of Sanders' supporters are apart of the younger generation and one question is will they show up to the polls to vote?

"It is interesting that young people which should be the future of the Democratic Party are supporting Bernie Sanders who is an older white man," said Saundra Audrey, Associate Profesor. "So that is really interesting but I think with his progressive policies especially with my students that tell me the idea that college education should be free so that's very appealing."

Political Science professors at WKU do not think the impeachment trial will affect Trump at all.

"The true believers in Trump are going to believe and that is not going to change that," added Turner. "His biggest weakness as a candidate he doesn't have a super high ceiling but his strong suit is that he does not have a very low floor. His floor is fairly high which means he doesn't have to convince a ton of people to come to his side."

"It happened a long time ago, people have almost forgotten about it," added Ardrey. "People didn't understand the process and I am not sure that anybody cared very much outside of academia and outside the media. That is not one of the things that folks readily say is a deciding factor in who they are going to vote for."

Kentucky will hold it's Primary Election on May 19th.

