WKU Regents approve $387.7 million budget

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved a $387.7 million budget for 2019-20.

“The development of this budget reflects our commitment to a new resource allocation process with more decentralized decision-making and shared governance engagement,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “Under this process, unit allocations are based upon our new budget model and colleges and divisions will manage their budgets throughout the year. This will create strategic opportunities for academic, support and auxiliary leadership to avoid and reduce costs and capture savings to meet their individual targets.”

President Caboni said the new model is a reversal of the base model-plus that the University had been using and allows the University to invest where it needs to invest.

The budget is $657,000 less than the 2018-19 budget and includes a 2 percent increase in undergraduate tuition.

Budget units will be managing $8.6 million in reduction targets. About a third will come from the academic colleges with the rest in the auxiliary and support units.

The University has also budgeted for an additional $4.5 million pension obligation for employees in the Kentucky Employee Retirement System.

That obligation was to rise from 46 percent of salary to 83 percent last year, but was frozen for one year and now goes into effect July 1.

The funding was included in the 2018-19 budget, and held in reserve in the event pension reform did not take place.

President Caboni said that funding equates to a 3 percent tuition increase. “We will not place that burden on the backs of our students and their families,” he said. “Because we worked strategically, intentionally and proactively, there’s not a negative effect to our current budget. We were planful and intentional to deal with that up front.”