WKU Regents elect officers, change named of journalism school

The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents made a number of changes at their most recent meeting.

The Board elected three officers: Gillard B. Johnson for chair, Frederick Higdon for vice chair and David Brinkley for secretary.

Will Harris was sworn in as Student Regent. He is the president of WKU's Student Government Association.

The Board also changed the name of a prominent academic department. The School of Journalism and Broadcasting is now the School of Media.

In another naming decision, the Board approved naming a room in Diddle Arena the Col. Gary A "Mickey" Riggs Military Science Officer, to recognize the military service of a WKU alumnus.