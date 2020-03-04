WKU students from China raising awareness for families impacted by coronavirus

The past few months have been stressful for Western Kentucky students from China.

"Worried about my family and my friends in China and other people in China, too, because it is like a 10 million people city so if it outbreaks in one place it is going to outbreak in the whole city," said Zishuo Li, WKU student.

As they worry about their friends and family back home who were impacted by the coronavirus, the WKU students' are now raising funds and awareness for the families impacted.

"We are trying to get some support to buy medical supplies, like the goggles of medical masks for people who fight on the front line like doctors and nurses or other people infected in China, but we called a lot of medical stations and they are currently out of stock now so we are trying to raise some money to donate to China so it will be helpful to them," said Li.

Their initial focus was on supplies such as masks, goggles, and protective clothing, but with those items being in short supply in the U.S. as well as China, they are now working with the Red Cross.

"We try to encourage people if you want to donate, if you want to support it and you just donate the money to the IFRC, and we do not get money so you don't have to worry about where the money is going. Red Cross is big international and they help people around the world," said Lu Dai, WKU student.

If you are interested in helping click the link here.