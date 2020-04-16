WKU Sales students continue marketing meals to families to help local restaurants

Some WKU sales students are helping local businesses survive this global pandemic one meal at a time.

Amy Bingham has more on the partnership in this week’s View from the Hill.

Let’s face it- we miss going to restaurants, and- we are tired of cooking! That’s part of the sales pitch WKU students are using to keep business going at some locally-owned restaurants.

“It was something that they reached out to me and I thought this was a no brainer, we’ve got to do this even if we don’t make a killing from it or make any big money or anything.”

Pub by Novo is one of five locally-owned restaurants participating in “Save our Restaurants” – a sales class project at WKU.

“It occurred to me, I’ve got all these sales students, instead of selling a role play, why not have them sell a real product.”

This real-life sales experience is turning into a resume builder for students.

“It truly has turned into an amazing learning experience being able to be on an actual, practically like a sales position, while still in school.”

Other restaurants participating include Teresa’s, Que Pasa Taco, Lost River Pizza, and Griff’s.

“I thought it was just a great idea because community outreach for me is something we’ve always tried to do at Pub.”

Derry says the biggest part of teaching students how to sell is teaching them the importance of identifying a need.

“The need is oh yeah, I used to eat at restaurants and I can’t anymore, what if we brought restaurant food to you!”

Restaurants have created special menus targeting families and that’s helping students make the grade.

“If you can’t get an order, the best grade you can get is an 80 or a B. But if you get orders you can get an A.”

And that means the restaurants also score by putting food on your table and money back into their business.

“This is actually helping the community. It’s helping people at home, stay safe at home.”

“I think it gives us an opportunity since we didn’t get to say our proper goodbyes, that we are able to give back to Bowling Green as a community.”

Derry says Save our Restaurants has already brought in more than two thousand dollars in revenue. If you would like to find out more about the menus and how to place an order simply send an email to saveourrestaurants@wku.edu