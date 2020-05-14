WKU Student Alumni Ambassadors welcome 12 new members

Western Kentucky University’s Student Alumni Ambassadors (SAA) recently welcomed 12 new members, bringing the membership total to 30 for fall 2020.

“The WKU Student Alumni Ambassadors are the official student representatives of the WKU Alumni Association,” explained Allie Sharp, the WKU Alumni Association’s Coordinator of Student & Young Alumni Engagement and WKU Student Alumni Ambassador Advisor. “During the recruitment process, we look for well-rounded students who are involved on campus, excel in academics and have a desire to promote the WKU Spirit. Our mission as an organization is to strive to promote WKU and communicate the importance of alumni support to all students, donors and alumni.”

The following students are new members of the SAA for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Bradon Burks of Glasgow, Ky., is a junior majoring in Agriculture Education.

Anna Beth Callihan of Barbourville, Ky., is a sophomore studying Exercise Science.

Sofia Clements of Louisville, Ky., is a freshman majoring in Marketing and Spanish.

Clay Francis of Franklin, Tenn., is a junior pursuing a degree in Business Administration/Data Analytics.

Isabelle Graves of Bowling Green, Ky., is a freshman studying Agriculture/Animal Science

Gabby Gregory of Monticello, Ky., is a junior majoring in Exercise Science.

Abby Haynes of Bowling Green, Ky., is a freshman pursuing a degree in Business and Marketing Education.

Alli House of Danville, Ky., is a sophomore majoring in Broadcast Journalism.

Abbey Norvell of Corbin, Ky., is a sophomore studying Journalism and Creative Writing.

Isabel Pergande of Lexington, Ky., is a sophomore pursuing a degree in History.

Kyle Phillips of Evansville, Ind., is a sophomore studying Political Science and Economics.

Heather Whitlow of Glasgow, Ky., is a sophomore majoring in Biology.

“We had 125 application this year, which is amazing, but it made the selection process incredibly difficult,” Sharp continued. “I think each of them will bring something exceptional to the team to help grow and progress the organization as a whole.”