WKU students move out

Western Kentucky University made the decision to make all classes online for the rest of the Spring semester to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students who live on campus were told to pack up their dorms and move out by Sunday, March 21st.

Saturday, students and their parents scramble to make sure all of their belongings are packed and off-campus by that time.

"It's been really hectic having them say 'y'all need to be out by Sunday' it's just like oh wow you have to pick up all your things, you have to get your parents down here if you don't have your parents you have to get your car. So it's just like really really hectic right now," said Steven Watson, WKU Student.

Other students from Atlanta, Georgia say they feel rushed as they try to pack up their belongings.

WKU students tell us they had four days to make sure they were moved out.