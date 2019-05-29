WKU Track & Field Prep For NCAA Championships

At this past weekend’s NCAA East Preliminaries, WKU saw four performances punch tickets to the NCAA Championships. Individually, Annastacia Forrester earned a trip in the women’s long jump while Kymari Gates will represent WKU in the men’s 400 meter. Gates also qualified on both Hilltopper relay teams making the trip to Austin, Texas.

The combination of Will Bush, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Abdur Kelly and Kymari Gates ran WKU’s 4x100 relay qualifying mark of 39.22 while Abdur Kelly, Martin Owusu-Antwi, Duncan Agyemang and Kymari Gates clocked a 3:04.09 in the 4x400 relay to earn a trip to the Lone Star State.

The last time the WKU 4x400-meter relay qualified for the national championships during both the indoor and outdoor seasons was 2008. This marks the fifth-straight season that both the men’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays have earned a spot to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. With 24 relays qualifying in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events, WKU is one of just 10 programs to punch a ticket for both men’s events.

The NCAA Championships will take place from June 5-8 in Austin, Texas, hosted by the University of Texas. Men's action will take place on Wednesday and Friday while women's events will be held Thursday and Saturday.