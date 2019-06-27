WKU Track And Field Coach Leaves For South Florida Post

Longtime WKU Track & Field Head Coach Erik Jenkins is leaving the Hilltoppers program to become the track & field and cross country head coach at the University of South Florida.

Jenkins had spent the past 11 seasons coaching the Hilltoppers track & field and cross country programs.

During his time coaching at his alma mater, Jenkins led WKU to 30 Sun Belt and Conference USA championships and twice earned league Coach of the Year honors.

Jenkins was also a standout track & field student-athlete at WKU from 1995 to 1999.