WKU: Tuition for 2020-21 school year to remain same

WKU Regents has approved the tuition to remain unchanged for the university's 2020-21 academic year.

According to WKU, the last time tuition was held flat was the 1979-80 academic year.

The tuition schedule must now be approved by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

The board says they've also waived the distance learning surcharge fee for one year and lowered the cost of graduate courses for Kentucky teachers.

That fee was previously $150 per credit hour for full-time students engaged in an online course.

"We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has had profound negative effects on the financial situation of many of our students and their families, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said in a statement. “The decision to not increase tuition and eliminate a substantial student fee is one way that we can both ease the burden on our students and their families while together we navigate this unprecedented situation.

Caboni said the decision to not raise tuition aligns with the university’s primary goals of retaining students from spring to fall and keeping one of the largest freshman recruiting classes in 20 years coming to campus.

“We need to get every one of them here,” he said, according to the release. “That’s in their best interest, and in the best interest of the institution.”

The one-year waiver of the distance learning fee will result in a revenue reduction of $4.15 million. President Caboni said that while it is more costly to develop, distribute and support online courses, it is also not fair for students to be compelled to pay more when courses are forced online due to pandemic pressures on class sizes and social distancing.

The Board also reduced tuition for Kentucky teachers taking graduate courses required for continuing education. The Kentucky Educator Graduate Tuition discount rate will be lowered from $415 per credit hour to $350, making it the third-lowest among peer institutions. The special tuition is available to all Kentucky residents who hold a current Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board educator certificate.

Tuition and fees will be sent to CPE on Thursday to be considered at its meeting June 19. WKU Regents will reconvene in a special session June 26 to approve the 2020-21 budget.