WKU Volleyball sweeps AVCA South Region superlative awards

A banner 2019 just keeps getting better for Travis Hudson and the WKU volleyball team. The Lady Toppers racked up six combined All-Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). Hudson was named the AVCA’s South Region Coach of the Year while Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs were voted the Region Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Briggs, Matthews and Nadia Dieudonne were all named to the AVCA’s South All-Region Team.

According to WKU Athletics: WKU Volleyball is just the fourth team to sweep all three All-Region superlatives. Kentucky accomplished the feat in 2017 while BYU and Minnesota did so in 2018.

Also Head coach Travis Hudson picked up the AVCA South Region Coach of the Year for the sixth time of his career. After earning C-USA’s Coach of the Year nod as well, he now owns eight conference Coach of the Year laurels across his 25 seasons at the helm.

What makes this season even more special is Hudson’s 2019 team was also his first unit that did not contain an All-American since the 2009 campaign.

WKU Volleyball has now seen a Lady Topper earn AVCA All-Region recognition each of the last 10 seasons. All three of this year’s honorees are collecting their first AVCA postseason honors and bring WKU’s program total to 35 with 30 First Team selections.