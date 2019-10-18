WKU alumni inducted into Hall of Distinguished Alumni

On Friday, an annual tradition to honor those WKU Alumni who have gone on to do inspiring things.

Three individuals were inducted into WKU's Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

The luncheon and ceremony honored J. Scott Applewhite, a Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist with the Associated Press in Washington.

Dr. Shirley Gray was recognized as an award-winning teacher, researcher and mathematician.

The third was Retired Rear Admiral Dixie Snider, Jr., who's had a profound effect upon public health across the country.

It was a wonderful time to recognize the contributions of some great Hilltoppers. Congratulations to all those recognized!

You can find more information on each inductee here.