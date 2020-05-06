WKU alumni part of Courier Journal's Pulitzer-winning news staff

Several alumni of WKU’s School of Media were part of The Courier-Journal news staff that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on Monday.

WKU journalism alumni Kristina Goetz and Tessa Duvall were involved in the staff win for The Courier-Journal.

Other WKU alumni from journalism and photojournalism Mary Ann Gerth, Sam Upshaw, Dustin Alton Strupp, Emma Austin, and Judson David Harten Jr. were contributing reporters, editors, and photographers for the 10 stories that appeared in the Louisville paper from December 11 through December 31, which won the staff award.

The stories covered the hundreds of last-minute pardons by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, uncovering a process “marked by opacity, racial disparities, and violations of legal norms,” as stated by the Pulitzer entry.

The Courier-Journal has won 11 Pulitzer Prizes in its rich history.

WKU alumni and faculty have won 27.