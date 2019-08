Western Kentucky University is announcing its homecoming theme for 2019.

The WKU Alumni Association says "Decades of Spirit" is meant to honor 113 years of Hilltopper tradition.

Representatives encourage alumni to wear their decade stickers throughout homecoming week and wear clothes to represent the time they spent at WKU.

The homecoming game is scheduled for October 19 against Charlotte at WKU's Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.