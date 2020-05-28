WKU athletics releases proposed dates for student athletes return to campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) Today WKU Athletics department released a list of several proposed dates for student-athletes to return to campus.
The first date is June 8, with 65 members of the football are scheduled to return. The Players would undergo a physical and begin workouts that day.
Here are the proposed return to campus dates for WKU student athletes. pic.twitter.com/TIgv2s5icO— Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) May 28, 2020
The next scheduled date is July 6, with the remaining 40 football players along with 14 volleyball and 26 soccer athletes returning as well.
The Men's and Women's basketball players are scheduled to return on July 9. The athletics department made it clear that these dates are tentative and could change.
WKU Athletics announced today its portion of a comprehensive university proposed restart plan.— WKU Sports (@WKUSports) May 28, 2020
Utilizing a staggered approach, the proposed plan will begin with a partial return of the @WKUFootball team for voluntary workouts starting June 8.https://t.co/DvJXiye11Y