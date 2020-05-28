WKU athletics releases proposed dates for student athletes return to campus

Today WKU Athletics department released a list of several proposed dates for student-athletes to return to campus.

The first date is June 8, with 65 members of the football are scheduled to return. The Players would undergo a physical and begin workouts that day.

Here are the proposed return to campus dates for WKU student athletes. pic.twitter.com/TIgv2s5icO — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) May 28, 2020

The next scheduled date is July 6, with the remaining 40 football players along with 14 volleyball and 26 soccer athletes returning as well.

The Men's and Women's basketball players are scheduled to return on July 9. The athletics department made it clear that these dates are tentative and could change.