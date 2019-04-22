WKU closing its Confucius Institute

Monday afternoon, Western Kentucky University announced it will be closing its Confucius Institute.

According to the press release, the Confucius Institute has operated at the university since 2010. The University said they ended their agreement with the Confucius Institute Headquarters because WKU was unable to get a waiver from the Department of Defense that would allow them to operate the institute as well as their Chinese Flagship Program.

Last year, legislation passed prohibiting institutions from hosting a Confucius Institute if they were using funding from the Department of Defense for Chinese language programs.

“Though activities will phase out over the next several weeks, we will continue our dialogue with key partners to work toward a solution that allows WKU to continue our programming,” said WKU President Timothy C. Caboni, quoted in the release. “We hope to strengthen, deepen and broaden our relationships with partner institutions in China throughout this process.”

According to the press release, the institute provided Chinese language and culture instruction to nearly 50 public schools in Kentucky, using teachers that were recruited from China.

It also worked to bring Chinese students to study at WKU.