WKU commit Zion Harmon talks about his pledge to the Hilltoppers and his experience winning state at Bowling Green high school

The future backcourt of the WKU Hilltoppers got a lot brighter on March 26, 2020, when 4-star Marchall County point guard Zion Harmon decided he wanted to play on the hill.

This is the latest in big-time recruits Head Coach Rick Stansbury has landed since he took over the program.

Harmon is a consensus 4-star prospect and chose the Hilltoppers over Kansas, Seton Hall, Maryland, and Murray State.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with Zion about his decision to come to WKU, expectations for his senior season, and being apart of the 2017 state champion Bowling Green Purples as an 8th grader.