WKU completes their first practice in Dallas

The rain here in Dallas could not stop the Hilltoppers football team from hitting the football field. Well that and the fact the SMU has an indoor practice facility doesn't hurt.

Head coach Helton was pleased at what he saw on the practice field today from his guys. By the time the Tops take the field on Monday it will have been one month since they last played a game. Coach Helton believe his team has been working hard since they returned from having a few days off for Christmas, but says you really won't know how it affects the team until you play the game.

"I feel like our guys have done well the whole time practicing." said Helton, "I feel good about where we are at we just have to see when the ball kicks off."

After practices team team and staff where introduced to police officers from the Dallas police department. The officers talked a little bit about their job as first responders and the importance. The officers also brought with them trained German Shepard's and demonstrated some highly skilled attack drills.

The Hilltoppers enjoyed another fun-filled activity today, this time at TopGolf. They will have another walk through practice to go along with meetings and last minute game prep items tomorrow.

Kickoff for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is scheduled for 11:30 CST Monday, December 30th.