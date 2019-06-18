WKU facing more budget cuts for 2020 fiscal year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - July 1 is the start of the 2020 fiscal year and officials at Western Kentucky University are looking at the year ahead with a proposed 387 million dollar budget.
"Which represents about a 657,000 dollar decrease from last year's budget," said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations.
Skipper told 13 News several factors play into the decreasing budget, including a lower number in students enrolling, which means less money made through tuition and fees.
"Nearly half of our budget comes from tuition and fees now, about 48 percent, and only 17.6 percent actually comes from state appropriations now," said Skipper.
The proposed 2020 budget is broken down by source is as follows:
Tuition and Fees- $187,313,000
State Appropriations Operating- $68,225,600
Kentucky Academy for M&S- $4,747,700
Kentucky Mesonet- $750,000
Grants and Contracts- $18,070,000
Student Financial aid- $43,377,000
Self-generated Funds- $28,649,700
Carry Forward Funds- $13,220,000
Auxiliary Enterprises- $23,409,000
Officials said they are projecting a 10 million dollar loss in money through tuition and fees.
The proposed 2020 budget reflects a change in where money is coming from and where money is given, meaning there will be more cuts coming to achieve a balanced budget.
"About 8.6 million dollars in reductions that about 33 percent of that will be funded through the colleges, through the academic colleges, and about 66 percent will be funding through the auxiliaries and support units," said Skipper.
The cuts to each academic college are:
Gordon Ford College of Business- $266,058
College of Education and Behavioral Sciences- $391,109
Potter College of Arts and Letters- $1,253,585
Ogden College of Science and Engineering- $859,895
College of Health and Human Services- $638,653
The cuts to Auxilary/Support Units are:
Provosot (support units)- $1,173,193
Athletics- $365,915
Chief Facilities Officer- $1,190,616
Enrollment and Student Experience- $305,433
Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement- $180,611
Presidential- $37,651
Strategic Communications and Marketing- $204,158
Strategy, Operations, and Finance- $1,301,458
Officials said the Resource Allocation and Management Planning, or RAMP model, which began in 2018, helped determine where to cut money.
"We've also shifted from a centralized budget to a decentralized budget model so now dean's and department heads, division heads are more responsible for taking care of what money they have," said Skipper.
Officials said there are more than $1,600,000 in fixed or unavoidable costs in the 2020 budget.
The 2020 budget also includes a 2.5 million dollar strategic investment fund, which will provide money to areas where enrollment and growth can be achieved.
The Board of Regents will meet Friday, June 21 at 9 a.m. to approve the budget.