WKU facing more budget cuts for 2020 fiscal year

July 1 is the start of the 2020 fiscal year and officials at Western Kentucky University are looking at the year ahead with a proposed 387 million dollar budget.

"Which represents about a 657,000 dollar decrease from last year's budget," said Bob Skipper, Director of Media Relations.

Skipper told 13 News several factors play into the decreasing budget, including a lower number in students enrolling, which means less money made through tuition and fees.

"Nearly half of our budget comes from tuition and fees now, about 48 percent, and only 17.6 percent actually comes from state appropriations now," said Skipper.

The proposed 2020 budget is broken down by source is as follows:

Tuition and Fees- $187,313,000

State Appropriations Operating- $68,225,600

Kentucky Academy for M&S- $4,747,700

Kentucky Mesonet- $750,000

Grants and Contracts- $18,070,000

Student Financial aid- $43,377,000

Self-generated Funds- $28,649,700

Carry Forward Funds- $13,220,000

Auxiliary Enterprises- $23,409,000

Officials said they are projecting a 10 million dollar loss in money through tuition and fees.

The proposed 2020 budget reflects a change in where money is coming from and where money is given, meaning there will be more cuts coming to achieve a balanced budget.

"About 8.6 million dollars in reductions that about 33 percent of that will be funded through the colleges, through the academic colleges, and about 66 percent will be funding through the auxiliaries and support units," said Skipper.

The cuts to each academic college are:

Gordon Ford College of Business- $266,058

College of Education and Behavioral Sciences- $391,109

Potter College of Arts and Letters- $1,253,585

Ogden College of Science and Engineering- $859,895

College of Health and Human Services- $638,653

The cuts to Auxilary/Support Units are:

Provosot (support units)- $1,173,193

Athletics- $365,915

Chief Facilities Officer- $1,190,616

Enrollment and Student Experience- $305,433

Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement- $180,611

Presidential- $37,651

Strategic Communications and Marketing- $204,158

Strategy, Operations, and Finance- $1,301,458

Officials said the Resource Allocation and Management Planning, or RAMP model, which began in 2018, helped determine where to cut money.

"We've also shifted from a centralized budget to a decentralized budget model so now dean's and department heads, division heads are more responsible for taking care of what money they have," said Skipper.

Officials said there are more than $1,600,000 in fixed or unavoidable costs in the 2020 budget.

The 2020 budget also includes a 2.5 million dollar strategic investment fund, which will provide money to areas where enrollment and growth can be achieved.

The Board of Regents will meet Friday, June 21 at 9 a.m. to approve the budget.