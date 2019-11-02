WKU falls at home to Florida Atlantic

In what head coach Tyson Helton called a must win game, the WKU Hilltoppers where not able to get the job done at home against the FAU Owls.

The Hilltoppers got out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two huge plays by Lucky Jackson. Jackson had another career game with 9 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.

Momentum changed in the second quarter when the Owls came up with a big scoop and score after a strip sack fumble. From there FAU scored 28 points unanswered to go up 28-14 in the 3rd.

Hilltoppers where then able to score 10 points in a row of their own to pull within four point in the fourth quarter.

FAU put together a nice drive in the fourth quarter before a field goal was blocked by Trae Meadows scooped up and returned into Owls territory by Devon Key. On the very next play Ty Storey throes a crucial interception.

The Owls made the Hilltoppers pay after the pick with a 22 yard run for a score to go up 35-24 late in the 4th quarter.

WKU falls to 5-4 and 4-2 in C-USA. The Tops will travel down to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks next week.