WKU gets a big win in their season opener against Tennessee Tech

It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but a win is a win and the Hilltoppers Men's basketball team pulled out a victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Tops where led by big men Charles Bassey and Carson Williams. Both had 16 points and 9 rebounds a piece. The Hilltoppers led by as many as twenty-one points in the second half, but simply couldn't put the Golden Eagles away. Tech was able to cut the lead down to nine in the late in the contest.

The Hilltoppers where able to eventually pull away and get a twelve point victory 76-64 at home.

Taveion Hollingsworth went over 1,000 points early in the first half. He becomes the 50th Hilltopper in school history to have 1,000 career points.

The Tops are back in action this Saturday, November 9th at home taking on the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 pm CST.