WKU gets a big win on Homecoming over Charlotte

The WKU Hilltoppers football team came away with a big-time homecoming win against the Charlotte 49ners. The Hilltoppers advance to 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in C-USA.

Ty Storey led the Tops going 21-30, 283 yards passing and two touchdowns through the air and one receiving . Lucky Jackson had his best day of the season with 141 receiving yards on 5 catches and a touchdown pass to Ty Storey.

The story of the game as in most weeks was the dominant play of the WKU defense. A Charlotte offense that came into this game as one of the most explosive units in the conference, got off to a quick start with two early scores. But the Tops defense responded, pitching a shutout in the second half. That unit was lead by DE DeAngelo Malone who added two more sacks bringing his total to 9 on the season.

WKU is now riding a four game winning streak. Their first four game winning streak since 2017.

The Hilltoppers hit the road next week to take on conference rival Marshall. WKU is looking to become bowl eligible next week for the first time since 2017.