WKU hold social media "Day of Caring" to connect alumni worldwide

Due to its seriousness, the Coronavirus has taken over all forms of media and has forced many families around the world to lose loved ones.

The folks at WKU wanted to help bring a smile to faces of the Hilltopper community and that is why they created the #TogetherWKU hashtag as apart of today's "Day of Caring."

The WKU Philanthropy and Alumni engagement department came up with today being a day of caring for all of those current and former Hilltoppers to express what WKU means to them.

This social media campaign was created to celebrate the connection between all Hilltoppers worldwide, and show the strength of the Hilltopper family.

Dean Tania Basta of the College of Health and Human Services believed this was a perfect event for today's reality. "I just think that this is an important day where we can all pause from some of the trying times and difficult information that is constantly on our minds and on the news to be able to reflect on how important it is about all the connections that we have made over the years."

To read some of the wonderful stories from Hilltoppers all over the world just search the hashtag #TogetherWKU. Also to participate use the hashtag to share your stories from the hill or others to read and share.