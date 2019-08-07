WKU to host drought conference

Western Kentucky University is hosting a conference focused on drought issues.

The U.S. Drought Monitor forum will take place at the Knicely Conference Center starting September 17. Scientists and lawmakers are expected to attend.

WKU's Kentucky Climate Center is coordinating the event with a number of state and national organizations, including the National Weather Service.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet said droughts have affected the state in recent decades, but the most extreme on record happened in 1930.