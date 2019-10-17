WKU kicks off homecoming festivities with annual chili and cheese luncheon

Western Kentucky University is kicking off their homecoming festivities early on Thursday afternoon with a luncheon at Montana Grille.

"We're Kicking everything off today with the chili cheese luncheon this is the 69th time we've done this as a university so a remarkable tradition," Tim Caboni, President, Western Kentucky University.

The luncheon not only kicks off homecoming but is for a good cause.

"We're super excited to sponsor the WKU Chili and Cheese Luncheon that benefits Junior Achievement. It's been a long standing event I've been coming to it since when I was in college,"said Julie Denton-Price, BlueCotton.

Each meal was just six dollars to purchase and all proceeds went to the South Central Kentucky Junior Achievement.

"The chili and cheese luncheon provides funds to get volunteers into classrooms to teach Junior Achievement programs. It supports several of those classroom volunteers throughout the school year," said Joe Tinius, Junior Achievement Board of Directors.

Hilltopper fans could enjoy chili provided by Wendy's, a grilled cheese a drink and dessert.

"So today we donated Wendy's chili, it's a cool day so it worked out great that people will want Wendy's chili with grilled cheese. We've been doing this for probably close to over twenty years now--every year we have donated chili for the event,"said, Bayne Million, Chief Marketing Officer, Wendy's of Bowling Green.

Those attending not only enjoyed the food but got a pep rally to get excited for the game this weekend. The Hilltopper homecoming fun doesn't stop on Thursday events continue into the weekend.

Including their annual parade tomorrow evening at five

and we will bring you some live coverage of that event Friday.