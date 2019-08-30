WKU loses to Central Arkansas in home opener

Things started out promising for the WKU football team Thursday night at Houchen's Smith Stadium.

The Hilltoppers scored on their first offensive play from 69 yards out with #5 Gaej Walker making is presence felt on the first offensive play.

Deangelo Malone dominated the game early in the 1st quarter, earning three tackles for loss and a sack.

Quarterback Steven Jones connected with Joshua Simon for a touchdown with 6:16 left in the 1st quarter, bringing the score to 14-0.

With 2:37 left in the 1st quarter, Duncan threw an interception allowing Central Arkansas to take over at their own 39 yard line. UCA put together an impressive drive at the end of the 1st, taking the ball down to WKU's 6-yard line.

The drive didn't result in any points for UCA at the start of the 2nd, but another interception thrown by Duncan eventually lead to UCA scoring with around nine minutes left until half-time, making the score 14-7.

With 3:03 left in the 1st half, Duncan ran it in himself for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

UCA would make it a one possession game however, scoring again just before halftime.

The score was WKU -21, UCA -14 heading into the 2nd half with the Tops receiving.

WKU was able to score once more in the 2nd half, but UCA got into a groove outscoring the Tops 21-0 in the 4th quarter.

The final score was WKU - 28, UCA - 35.