WKU new pedestrian signal

The Kentucky Transportation Department was approached by WKU concerning student’s safety crossing Kentucky Street to access the Kelly Autism Building and parking lot.

In response to those concerns, the department engineers installed a new Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon on Kentucky Street near the Kentucky Museum.

Officials advise pedestrians to push the button to activate the LED flashing signal and make sure it is safe before they cross.

Vehicles should stop when the lights are flashing to allow pedestrians to safely cross the road.

However, pedestrians should not assume vehicles will stop and, instead, be sure to check for safe crossing even when the button has been pushed and lights are flashing.

Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for The Kentucky Transportation Department District 3, says, “It’s up to the individual at the crosswalk to make sure it’s safe before they cross so just because they hit the button doesn't necessarily mean that the folks in their vehicle are paying attention. The flashing LED’s and the signs and the crosswalks, it’s going to make crossing Kentucky street much safer.”

It is important to reiterate that the LED flashing signal will only flash if a pedestrian pushes the button.

Watt says the LED flashing signal is a new technology for the area and it’s one of the first to be used in the state.

