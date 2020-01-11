WKU picks up conference road win over MTSU

After suffering a road lose to Alabama-Birmingham on Thursday, WKU Men's Basketball bounced back with a 69-53 victory over Middle Tennessee State.

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 10-6 this season and 2-1 in Conference USA.

"We were able to get back up after a tough loss on Thursday night and go on the road and win another game in a quick turnaround," Tops head coach Rick Stansbury said. "It's not easy to win on the road anywhere in college basketball and these guys deserve the credit in finding a way to do it."

WKU took advantage of turnovers committed by the Blue Raiders. The Hilltoppers scored 25 points off of 18 MTSU turnovers. Meanwhile the Blue Raiders managed just seven points off 14 turnovers by WKU.

Taveion Hollingsworth led the Tops with 18 points and two assists. Josh Anderson finished second on the team with 15 points.

WKU built an 18 point lead at the break and focused on not taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

"At halftime, we just came together and told everybody don't give up this lead like we've been doing in the past," Josh Anderson said. "I think we just learning an improving from our loses."

"An 18 to 20 point lead can disappear," Stansbury said. "And our challenge was, can we finish the last 20 minutes?"

Finish the last 20 minutes was exactly what WKU did. The Hilltoppers were only out scored in the first four minutes of the second half and outscored the Blue Raiders the rest of the way.

WKU will be back at home to face Old Dominion on Thursday, January 16.