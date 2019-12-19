WKU point guard Kenny Cooper speaks about denied waiver

Hilltopper point guard Kenny Cooper is being forced to redshirt this season after his former school Lipscomb University denied his waiver for immediate eligibility.

Cooper spoke for the first time since joining the Hilltoppers about his time at Lipscomb, why he decided to leave, and why the NCAA denied the immediate eligibility waiver.

The Nashville native started 67 games over three years with the Bison and helped lead to the team to a 2019 Atlantic Sun regular-season championship. The 2019 Bison team also advanced to the championship game of the NIT.

At the end of the day Kenny just wants to play and it is unfair to WKU but especially Kenny that this won't be able to happen this season.