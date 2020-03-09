WKU officials discuss precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Officials at Western Kentucky University are preparing and taking extra precautions as coronavirus cases are starting to appear around the state.

While there is no confirmed case of the coronavirus in Bowling Green, the university is still making sure they are prepared.

"We have been working on this for at least the past six weeks since the virus showed up in China, and while we don't have an answer for every situation, I think we have a good framework in place so that we can deal with the issues as they arise," said Bob Skipper, Director Media Relations.

WKU's housekeeping employees are taking extra steps to keep the high touch areas clean to ensure that not only their students and faculty stay safe, but are also working on plans to keep those who visit WKU for events safe as well.

"We are looking at how this might impact all events across campus. Once those plans are in place, they will be applied across the campus, I do not know exactly when or if that will ever happen here but we are prepared to take those measures if we need to," said Skipper.

Officials add that WKU could never actually close from the virus, due to the high level of students that live on campus including international students, however, they would make provisions.

"We may look at altering our schedule. We have asked our facility to be ready to move to an alternative method possibly teaching through blackboard or online and postponing our face to face classes," said Skipper.

Skipper added that any decisions WKU makes that will impact their campus community will be addressed by university staff online.