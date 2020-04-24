WKU reduces cost of graduate courses for Kentucky educators

Western Kentucky University is lowering the cost of summer 2020 graduate education courses for the summer for anyone with a Kentucky teaching license.

The courses will be $325 per credit hour, which is $282 per hour below standard graduate tuition and $90 below the already-discounted educator rate.

The discount excludes educational doctoral program courses.

“Our already hardworking teachers and educational leaders have worked harder than ever over the past few months, and we want to thank them for the exceptional work they are doing to ensure the students of our Commonwealth continue to learn through this extraordinary time,” said Dr. Corinne Murphy, Dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. “Further discounting the rate of graduate education for teachers is just one of the ways we can show our appreciation for that work and support their efforts.”

Teachers and educational leaders taking WKU classes will also have the opportunity to earn graduate credit for special topic courses taught by regional experts focusing on Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) pedagogy, technology, and leadership.

“The sudden transition to NTI across the state presented challenges for our school systems, teachers, and students, and they have stepped up to meet that challenge,” Dean Murphy said. “This program builds on WKU’s strong history of educating educators and helping them prepare students—our most precious resource—to be the future of our Commonwealth.”

