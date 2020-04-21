WKU signee Dayvion McKnight talks about his relationship with Coach Stansbury and his future as a Hilltopper

One of the best players in Kentucky for the class of 2020 is WKU signee point guard Dayvion McKnight. The 6'2 McKnight averaged 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game this season, all while on his way winning 8th region Player of the Year.

This was a banner year for McKnight as he was also named first team All-State by both the Courier-Journal and the Lexington Herald-Leader. It doesn't stop their, as Dayvon was voted Player of the Year by both the Herald-Leader and Bluegrass Preps.

The the future Hilltopper did all of this while helping his high school, Collins, win the 8th region title and reach the KHSAA state tournament.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy caught up with the Mr. Basketball favorite about his decision to play for Coach Stansbury and the Hilltoppers.