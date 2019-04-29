WKU student arrested after fleeing from police

A WKU student who fled from authorities is arrested in Warren County.

According to Bowling Green Police, George Tribble was taken into custody after running from police on Cabell drive in his Camaro.

Authorities say tribble could have caused serious injury or death to other motorists on the road and pedestrians trying to cross.

Police were eventually able to get in touch with tribble's mother, Tribble later showed up at the police department, and police say he told them he was scared and didn't want to get another ticket.

He was arrested and taken to jail.

