WKU student in 14 day self-isolation after being exposed to coronavirus

A Western Kentucky University student is in isolation after working closely with someone who tested positive.

After getting a call from the health department, the student, who wants to remain anonymous, had to go into self-isolation for 14 days after he was first in contact with the patient who tested positive.

"I just feel guilty for having been out in public without knowing I had been exposed," he said.

But how could he have known? As he sits in his apartment, he says he's been experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

"I've had a little bit of a cough but that could be just the weather, but I vacuumed this morning and I got pretty out of breath which is not usual for me," he said.

Uncertain if it actually is Covid-19, this 21-year-old with no underlying conditions is unable to be tested.

"Just the testing ability really concerns me," he said.

He along with others have been told to self-isolate over testing in order to preserve tests and limit further exposure.

"We have to be judicious about who gets tested and what those indications are for testing," explained Dr. Eric Fisher, Chief of Medical Staff at T.J. Samson Hospital.

As of this evening, 3300 people have been tested for coronavirus in Kentucky. There are nearly 200 positive cases. That means about 6 percent of people are testing positive for the virus.

"I'm hopeful that we will get in a better point for the testing supply soon," said Dr. Fisher.

Most medical professionals follow strict CDC guidelines which help them determine who can be tested. Those guidelines include risk factors, known exposure and age.

Because of the testing shortages, many doctors believe that more people probably have the virus than the numbers show.

"If more people were tested and we were able to see the actual numbers, I think more people would actually be concerned and take this seriously," said the student. .

As he waits out the remainder self-isolation, tested or not, he's doing his part to stop the spread.

"WKU online school started yesterday so that's got me entertained too," he added.