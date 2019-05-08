WKU student wins $250,000 Powerball, ticket purchased in Franklin

An anonymous Western Kentucky University student is the lucky winner of the $250,000 Powerball ticket from a drawing in the first week of May.

Kentucky lottery officials say the Portland, Tenn. woman purchased the lucky ticket, at the Exit 2 Lottery & Tobacco in Franklin.

The store played back the surveillance video of the winning ticket, and was able to track down the woman, who is a regular at trying her luck at the lotto.

It definitely played out well for her this time. Officials say the woman is graduating soon from school, and plans on paying off her student loans, among other things.