WKU students continue to sign up for fall semester

Western Kentucky University students have not been on the hill for four weeks now.

According to President Tim Caboni, they had a great retention rate of returning students signing up for classes in the fall.

"One of the things that I am really proud of is that I saw this report this morning we have about one hundred more students who have registered for class in the fall this year than we did last year," said President Caboni. "So that means we have an even higher percentage who have successfully completed their registration and we are going to continue pushing on it."

All students are meeting with their advisors online to schedule their classes for next semester.

President Caboni will be making an announcement next week about the university's plans for students returning in August for the Fall semester.

Also, next week the president will also be making an announcement ... regarding graduation for spring 2020 seniors.

"We didn't want to make a decision as an institution without asking our seniors what they wanted," added Caboni. "So we have been working through that for the past several weeks and we will have an announcement next week about timing and schedule but every student who was going to graduate in May have their degrees confirmed."

Caboni did say spring 2020 graduates will have a chance to walk down the hill and celebrate with their class. But that date is yet to be determined.