WKU supporting local hospitals by donating medical supplies

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, WKU ramps up efforts to combat the spread by donating large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and healthcare providers.

Leaders from the School of Nursing & Allied Health at WKU (SONAH) quickly identified the potential strain on hospital supply chains and began pulling together resources to support where needed.

“Providing our local healthcare providers with additional PPE will allow them to concentrate on providing appropriate care to patients and limit the spread of infection throughout their facilities,” said Nursing Lab Director, Eric Browning.

The College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) conducted an internal supply drive and pulled together over 4,000 procedural masks, 600+ boxes of gloves, 300+ isolation gowns, 175 shoe covers, and several other safety and personal care items to support Greenview Regional Hospital, Med Center Health and other local community partners.

The combined efforts of the CHHS community aim to support and provide additional hope to our broader community as we move forward.

“I am so grateful that we had PPE items available and that several individuals in CHHS reached out to me about the possibility of donating our existing items. This is a situation that none of could have predicted 6 months ago, but now that we are in the middle of it, we all need to think about what we can do to help our larger community. I am truly thankful that CHHS was able to help others during this time of need," said Tania Basta, Dean of the College of Health and Human Services at WKU.

They would like to thank individuals in the Department of Public Health, the Institute of Rural Health, the School of Nursing and Allied Health, AHEC, and the WKU CPR Training Center for their time and efforts in coordinating this donation.