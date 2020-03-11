WKU to extend spring break, transition to out of classroom format

Western Kentucky University announced Wednesday it will extend spring break, and transition from a classroom setting style.

According to President Tim Caboni, WKU will extend spring break through March 22.

Residence halls will still open as planned on March 15.

Meanwhile, WKU will transition from face-to-face classroom style to another format through April 5.

President Caboni also says effective Monday, March 16, WKU is suspending mission-critical, University-funded travel, both international and domestic.

Refer to wku.edu/covid19 for the most up-to-date information.