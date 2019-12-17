WKU win over KWC in first game without Charles Bassey

This exhibition match couldn't come at a better time for the WKU Hilltoppers as they took on the KWC Panthers. The Tops wanted to experiment with a bunch of different lineups and get some guys who haven't played much this season some game action, and this is exactly what they did in their 75-53 win over the Panthers.

Three of the five players who reached double figures were reserves, part of a concerted effort to get others experience as WKU moves forward without injured center Charles Bassey.

Graduate senior guard Camron Justice and redshirt junior forward Carson Williams led the Hilltoppers with 13 points apiece, while Williams added nine rebounds.

Redshirt freshman guard Jeremiah Gambrell scored 11 points, made three 3-pointers and dished out three assists. Senior forward Matt Horton tallied 11 points, and freshman guard Jordan Rawls added 10 points and six assists.

WKU jumps back into regular-season action at Rhode Island at 1 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will stream online on ESPN+.