WKUPD honor retiring officer

The WKU Police Department honored a retiring officer at the home football season opener Thursday night.

Officer Anthony Honeycutt was with the WKU Police Department for 10 years, and has been serving in law enforcement for almost 22 years.

Honeycutt says he is happy to have worked for WKUPD but is happy to have retired.

"It feels a sense of relief lifted on your shoulders. I have been doing this for close to twenty two years, but once you get to doing something for so long it feels odd." -- Anthony Honeycutt

In the 2nd quarter of last night's game, Officer Honeycutt was recognized for his life of service by his son, athletic director Todd Stewart, and WKU Police Chief Mitch Walker.

Honeycutt says he does not know what life has in store for him next.

"I really hadn't thought that completely through yet. I just for the next month or two i just want to sit back and relax. Do a little bit of fishing... and then worry about that later on." -- Anthony Honeycutt

Honeycutt was given a football jersey with his last name on it. WKU Police say that at 10 o'clock last night, Officer Honeycutt gave his final radio call to go out of service. The call was met with a response from each officer who served alongside him on his last day of service.