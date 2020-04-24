WKU’s Gordon Ford College of Business Recognizes Students, Faculty, Staff in Virtual Awards Ceremony

Western Kentucky University’s Gordon Ford College of Business announced its annual awards on Friday, April 24.

Students, faculty and staff were recognized for their achievements during the 2019-20 academic year via YouTube video and social media. The video can be viewed here.

The Robert W. Jefferson Outstanding Graduating Senior was presented to Ms. Xuan “Kate” Ngo, a Business Finance major from Vietnam. The Jefferson Award honors the student who excels academically.

The Eaton Leadership Award was presented to Mr. Frank Zheng, an Accounting, Business Data Analytics, and International Business triple major from Albany.

The Eaton Award honors the student who exhibits outstanding leadership in student or civic organizations.

Each academic department honored its top junior and senior in each area. Student award winners are listed in alphabetical order:

· Katherine “Kate” Adams, Outstanding Senior in Human Resource Management, from Murray.

· Anthony “Tony” Beilman, Outstanding Senior in Business Administration, from Louisville.

· William Bennett, Outstanding Graduate Student in Applied Economics, from Owensboro.

· Kirsten Black, Outstanding MBA Student, from Bowling Green.

· Meredith Bowman, Outstanding Senior in Marketing, from Elizabethtown.

· Caroline Cavin, Outstanding Senior in Entrepreneurship, from Knoxville, Tennessee.

· Sean Dillon, Outstanding Junior in Information Systems, from Louisville.

· Joseph Fragnoli, Outstanding Senior in Business Economics, from Ave Maria, Florida.

· Aaron Graybeal, Outstanding Junior in Management, from Nicholasville.

· Allison Hohenstein, Outstanding Senior in Economics, from Radcliff.

· Hannah Huffaker, Outstanding Junior in Economics, from Glasgow.

· Aaron Jacobs, Outstanding Master of Accountancy student, from Morgantown.

· Abigail McGraw, Outstanding Senior in Information Systems, from Louisville.

· Kaleb Morgan, Outstanding Junior in Accounting, from Bowling Green.

· Megan Morrow, Outstanding Junior in Marketing, from Paducah.

· Seth Newby, Outstanding Junior in Finance, from Magnolia.

· Xuan “Kate” Ngo, Outstanding Senior in Business Finance, from Vietnam

· Patrick Ritter, Outstanding Senior in Financial Planning, from Louisville.

· Jeron Russell, Outstanding Senior in Mathematical Economics, from Shelbyville.

· Frank Zheng, Outstanding Senior in Accounting and Outstanding Senior in International Business, from Albany.

Student Ambassadors for the GFCB were recognized: Kaylee Basham, Nick Brock, Eliza Finn, Aaron Graybeal, Julia Hext, Gabe Hitz, Alea Luckett, Seth Newby, Daisy Ramirez, Ashley Salmon, Riley Slaughter, Lyn Dawsyn Steenbergen, Paul Sumner and Frank Zheng.

Members of the Dean’s Student Advisory Council were recognized for their service: Meredith Bowman, Ben Davis, Monica Gontarek, Ian Hamilton, Alexis Herman, Julia Hext, Gabe Hitz, Anne Holden, Madeline Jansen, Brandon Johnson, Shane Poe, Austin Reiser, Connor Roberts, Riley Slaughter, Alex Smith, Ke’Lexus Sullivan and Frank Zheng.

The following faculty and staff members were recognized:

· Lou Prida Student Service Award: Dr. Lily Popova Zhuhadar, Information Systems

· Anne & Dan Greenwell Staff Award: Mr. Jesse Willcut, Information Technology Specialist

· Vitale Award for Initiative, Innovation, & Leadership: Dr. Aquesha Daniels, Management

· Public Service Award: Dr. Kirk Atkinson, Information Systems

· Research & Creativity Award: Dr. David Zimmer, Economics

· Student Advisement Award: Dr. Joanna Melancon, Marketing

· Teaching Award: Dr. Ron Rhoades, Finance

· Part-Time Teaching Award: Mr. Cody Turner, Marketing

· MBA Teaching Award: Dr. Indu Chhachhi, Finance

GFCB Alumni were also honored for their service to the College:

· Austin Perkins, Accounting graduate and current accountant with BKD, received the Recent Alumni Award

· Andrew Tudor, Master of Applied Economics alumni and current staffer with the Tennessee Valley Authority, received the GFCB Alumni Award.