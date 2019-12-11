WKU's Tyson Helton named C-USA Coach of the Year

On Wednesday, December 11th Conference USA named WKU's Tyson Helton the 2019 Coach of the Year. This awards comes in Tyson Helton's first year as a head coach. Helton took over a Hilltoppers team that only won three games in 2018. This season WKU is 8-4 on the year and has a chance to triple their win total with a bowl win against Western Michigan. WKU owns the third-best turnaround in the nation this year. The Hilltoppers were voted to finish fifth in the East in the preseason C-USA poll, but concluded the year tied for second with a 6-2 league record.

According to the league office, Tyson and his father, Kim Helton (Houston in 1996 – with Tyson on the team as a freshman), are the only father-son duo to each be named Coach of the Year in C-USA's 25-year history in any sport. The Heltons are the first father-son duo to each be named Coach of the Year in any FBS league since the Bowdens – Tommy (Clemson in 2003) and Bobby (Florida State in 1993 and 1997) – in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

According to WKU Athletics, this is only the sixth conference Coach of the Year honor in program history, with the previously-mentioned Harbaugh, Jimmy Feix (1973, 1978 and 1980) and Nick Denes (1963) as the only other WKU head coaches to earn the recognition.