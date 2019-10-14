WKU's campus going smoke-free, tobacco-free beginning of 2020

Beginning in January of 2020, Western Kentucky University says they will be a tobacco and smoke-free campus.

According to a press release, WKU said the policy prohibits the use of all tobacco and vaping products on all properties that are owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by WKU.

A public health professor says the campus is committed to providing a safe environment that promotes "a culture of health for our students, faculty, staff and visitors."

“We also strive to support research," continued Dr. Cecilia Watkins, Professor of Public Health and a member of the Tobacco-Free Taskforce, "which continues to show that tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure are significant health hazards and serious safety concerns.”

WKU says they have resources in place for those of the campus community who want to stop using tobacco and related products and will continue to expand cessation programs.

For more information, you can go to this website.