WKU's new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs addresses faculty and staff ahead of Friday's Board of Regents Meeting

Western Kentucky University's new Acting Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Cheryl Stevens, has addressed WKU Faculty and Staff for the first time since taking office.

Stevens, who previously served at the Dean of Ogden College of Science and Engineering, accepted the position just days ago, after former provost, Terry Ballman, resigned following a no confidence vote from the University Senate.

In an e-mail, Stevens writes, "It is my pleasure to write this first note to you as Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs."

She goes on to say, "I know that change is difficult and that we are at the beginning of a time for renewal. WKU continues to have challenges, and there is much hard work ahead of us. However, we know who we are and we understand our values. Operating on our principles and putting student success first will allow us to operationalize many of the goals in our new strategic plan, Climbing to Greater Heights. I am confident that our talented and dedicated faculty and staff will work together to achieve these goals."

In the e-mail, Stevens said she is optimistic about the future of WKU.

A Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 12. For a meeting agenda, click here.

Stevens also mentioned in her e-mail that during that meeting, a committee will present its recommendations to the Academic Affairs Committee after its review of all 380 of WKU's academic programs -- majors, minors, and certificates.

According to her e-mail, 55 programs are found to be able to be transformed into "highly-engaging academic programs that will be more market relevant and connected to the jobs and careers our students will seek upon graduation," 15 programs are likely to get investments of additional resources, 209 programs are to remain as they are, and 101 programs will be recommended for suspension.

However, Stevens says of those 101 programs recommended for suspension, 42 of them currently have zero students enrolled. The programs include 11 undergraduate degrees, four graduate degrees, and 86 other credentials such as minors and certificates.

"Rest assured students enrolled in a suspended program will be supported and allowed to complete their program," she added.

"Our students should have confidence that the programs we offer are vibrant, relevant, and important to both us and them. A healthy academic portfolio that clearly demonstrates the value and importance of a college education will reaffirm why the WKU student experience is top-quality," she added.

Again, the next Board of Regents meeting is Friday at WKU.