UPDATE: Power has been restored, outage caused by a fallen tree

UPDATE: Power has been restored to members in South Warren County.

Crews from Bowling Green and Franklin worked to restore the power caused by a fallen tree.

---------------

The Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is reporting of an outage affecting 1,681 members in the Three Springs Road area.

Crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power.

To report an outage in your area call (270) 843- 9710 or (888) 604- 4321.

13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.